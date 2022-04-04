52nd FW observes SAAPM

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Jackson-Frazer, middle, Sembach Kaserne sexual assault response coordinator, coins 1st Lt. Brandon Patten, right, 52nd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response deputy sexual assault response coordinator, and Kristina Hernandez, 52nd FW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2022. Interoperability between branches is an important step to eliminating sexual assault within the services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

Date Taken: 04.04.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE