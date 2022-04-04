Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW observes SAAPM [Image 2 of 3]

    52nd FW observes SAAPM

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Jackson-Frazer, middle, Sembach Kaserne sexual assault response coordinator, coins 1st Lt. Brandon Patten, right, 52nd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response deputy sexual assault response coordinator, and Kristina Hernandez, 52nd FW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2022. Interoperability between branches is an important step to eliminating sexual assault within the services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 09:08
    Photo ID: 7133215
    VIRIN: 220404-F-YT894-1480
    Resolution: 5788x3863
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 52nd FW observes SAAPM [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

