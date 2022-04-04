Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW observes SAAPM

    52nd FW observes SAAPM

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mazalenna Rhodes Holstrom, right, 52nd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response volunteer victim advocate, discusses Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with Airmen at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2022. Sexual assault erodes trust, destroys unit cohesion and impairs the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 09:08
    Photo ID: 7133214
    VIRIN: 220404-F-YT894-1134
    Resolution: 6136x4095
    Size: 13.92 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW observes SAAPM [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    prevention
    DoD
    52 FW
    SAPR
    SAAPM

