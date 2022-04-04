52nd FW observes SAAPM

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mazalenna Rhodes Holstrom, right, 52nd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response volunteer victim advocate, discusses Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with Airmen at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2022. Sexual assault erodes trust, destroys unit cohesion and impairs the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

