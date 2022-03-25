Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation

From the left, Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander; Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief; Col. Bary Flack, 436th Maintenance Group commander; Col. Phelemon Williams, 436th Mission Support Group commander; Col. Tracy Allen, 436th Medical Group commander; and Col. Scott Raleigh, 436th Operations Group commander; stand by the 2022 Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 25, 2022. Husemann, Bayes and the group commanders signed the proclamation to support SAAM in April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

