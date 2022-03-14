Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation

From the left, Senior Airman Devin Evans, 436th Maintenance Group volunteer victim advocate; Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander; Col. Doug Stouffer, 512th AW commander; Gail Reed-Attoh, 436th AW sexual assault response coordinator; and Kimberly McGill, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron volunteer victim advocate, stand by the 2022 Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 14, 2022. Husemann, Stouffer and other Dover AFB senior leadership also signed the proclamation to support SAAM in April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

