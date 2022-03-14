Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation [Image 3 of 5]

    Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, signs the Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 14, 2022. Bayes, along with other Dover AFB senior leaders, signed the proclamation to support SAAM in April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 07:24
    Photo ID: 7133091
    VIRIN: 220314-F-BO262-1007
    Resolution: 3515x3048
    Size: 821.61 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation
    Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation
    Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation
    Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation
    Team Dover leadership signs SAAM proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Dover Air Force Base
    Sexual Assault Awareness Month
    SAAM
    436th Airlift Wing
    512th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT