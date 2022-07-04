Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 05:14 Photo ID: 7133035 VIRIN: 220407-N-BT677-0064 Resolution: 7949x4671 Size: 981.47 KB Location: DJ

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.