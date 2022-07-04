Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr. 7, 2022) U.S. service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, participate in a kickball competition on camp as part of the Captain's Cup tournament. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)
|04.07.2022
|04.08.2022 05:15
|7133032
|220407-N-BT677-0046
|6795x4332
|865.79 KB
|DJ
|1
|0
