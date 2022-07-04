CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Arrie Love, a Sailor from Mobile, Ala., assigned to the Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, winds up for a kick during a kickball competition on camp as part of the Captain's Cup tournament. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 05:15 Photo ID: 7133033 VIRIN: 220407-N-BT677-0040 Resolution: 6268x4009 Size: 929.03 KB Location: DJ Hometown: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.