Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup [Image 3 of 5]

    Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup

    DJIBOUTI

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Arrie Love, a Sailor from Mobile, Ala., assigned to the Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, winds up for a kick during a kickball competition on camp as part of the Captain's Cup tournament. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 05:15
    Photo ID: 7133033
    VIRIN: 220407-N-BT677-0040
    Resolution: 6268x4009
    Size: 929.03 KB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup
    Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup
    Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup
    Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup
    Kickball Competition Held on CLDJ for the Captain's Cup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    MWR
    KickBall
    Captain'sCup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT