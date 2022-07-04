USACE NAD commander promoted to major general

Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, USACE North Atlantic Division commander and division general, stands with his family after the unfurling of the two-star flag during his promotion ceremony. Pictured (L-R): Audrey Tickner, Mason Tickner, Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, Sheri Tickner, Brooklynn Tickner, and Capt. Matthew Mahon. (U.S. Army photo by Marcos Orengo-Roman)

