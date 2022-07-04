Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE NAD commander promoted to major general [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT HAMILTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, USACE North Atlantic Division commander and division general, stands with his family after the unfurling of the two-star flag during his promotion ceremony. Pictured (L-R): Audrey Tickner, Mason Tickner, Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, Sheri Tickner, Brooklynn Tickner, and Capt. Matthew Mahon. (U.S. Army photo by Marcos Orengo-Roman)

    This work, USACE NAD commander promoted to major general [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    promotion ceremony
    people

