USACE NAD commander promoted to major general

Courtesy Photo | Mason Tickner and Sheri Tickner, son and wife of Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, pin his major general rank on during Tickner's promotion ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club April 7. (U.S. Army photo by Marcos Orengo-Roman)

FORT HAMILTON, New York -- Brig. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, was promoted to major general during a promotion ceremony here April 7.



Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th chief of engineers and USACE commanding general, hosted the ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. Friends, family and colleagues past and present attended the event.



Spellmon delivered remarks centered on Tickner's family, achievements and future.



"It goes without saying presiding over a two-star promotion is an honor, but this one is especially important to me," said Spellmon. "Tom is by far one of the Corps’ most effective and passionate leaders. I have watched his career over the past few years and know we are on this stage due not only to his remarkable achievements over many years supporting USACE and the regiment but his potential to make an even greater impact."



A native of Wayne, Pennsylvania, Tickner was commissioned a Distinguished Military Graduate through the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) in 1989. He has served USACE in various roles throughout his career, becoming the 58th commander of the North Atlantic Division in July 2020. Reflecting on his time with the Army, he thanked many who have played pivotal roles in shaping his career.



“Sheri and I have moved through Army assignments, and we’ve been welcomed to many military and civilian families," said Tickner. "To the officers, NCOs, Soldiers, 326th engineers, 84th engineers, 52nd engineers, I can’t thank them enough for the professionalism, commitment and experience that they gave me, and that’s why I stayed in the Army.”



Tickner and his wife, Sheri, have been married for 20 years, and they have four children, Austin, Mason, Brooklynn and Audrey. During his remarks, his thanks extended to his family for their unwavering support, and he presented each member with a gift to show his appreciation for them. He also underscored the importance of his parents, parents-in-law, brothers, teachers and mentors in helping him reach this achievement.



As the North Atlantic Division commander, Tickner oversees an annual program of more than $5 billion to plan, design and construct projects to support the military, protect America’s water resources, mitigate risk from disasters, and restore and enhance the environment. He is also responsible for a variety of division engineering and construction activities for international, federal, state and local governments and agencies in more than a dozen northeastern states as well as overseas.



He received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in 1990, a master’s of civil engineering from University of Colorado at Boulder in 1999, and a Master of Science in national resource strategy from the Eisenhower School, National Defense University in 2013. He is a graduate of the Engineer Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army Airborne, Air Assault, and Ranger courses. He is a certified project management professional.



Among Tickner’s military awards and decorations are the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, the Engineer Silver de Fleury Medal, Combat Action Badge, and Army Staff Identification Badge.