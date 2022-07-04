Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE NAD commander promoted to major general [Image 2 of 3]

    USACE NAD commander promoted to major general

    FORT HAMILTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, administers the Oath of Office to Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, USACE North Atlantic Division commander and division general, during Tickner's promotion ceremony held April 7 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. (U.S. Army photo by Marcos Orengo-Roman)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 21:07
    Photo ID: 7132525
    VIRIN: 220407-A-A1420-1002
    Resolution: 4642x3095
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: FORT HAMILTON, NY, US 
    leadership
    promotion ceremony
    people

