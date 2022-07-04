Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, administers the Oath of Office to Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, USACE North Atlantic Division commander and division general, during Tickner's promotion ceremony held April 7 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. (U.S. Army photo by Marcos Orengo-Roman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 21:07 Photo ID: 7132525 VIRIN: 220407-A-A1420-1002 Resolution: 4642x3095 Size: 7.17 MB Location: FORT HAMILTON, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE NAD commander promoted to major general [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.