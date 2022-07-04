Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, administers the Oath of Office to Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, USACE North Atlantic Division commander and division general, during Tickner's promotion ceremony held April 7 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. (U.S. Army photo by Marcos Orengo-Roman)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7132525
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-A1420-1002
|Resolution:
|4642x3095
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT HAMILTON, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
USACE NAD commander promoted to major general
