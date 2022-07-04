Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Zama JROTC cadets learn about Army aviation mission, take Black Hawk flight [Image 3 of 3]

    Zama JROTC cadets learn about Army aviation mission, take Black Hawk flight

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Cadets from Zama Middle High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps listen to a safety briefing by Sgt. William Douglass, assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, before boarding a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter April 7 at Kastner Airfield on Camp Zama, Japan. The cadets were there to visit the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and learn from the Soldiers as part of their Cadet Leadership Challenge, a weeklong event in which the cadets learned about the many facets of teamwork.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 19:36
    Photo ID: 7132506
    VIRIN: 220407-A-HP857-534
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 624.47 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama JROTC cadets learn about Army aviation mission, take Black Hawk flight [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Zama JROTC cadets learn about Army aviation mission, take Black Hawk flight
    Zama JROTC cadets learn about Army aviation mission, take Black Hawk flight
    Zama JROTC cadets learn about Army aviation mission, take Black Hawk flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Zama JROTC cadets learn about Army aviation mission, take Black Hawk flight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT