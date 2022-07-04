Cadets from Zama Middle High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter April 7 at Kastner Airfield on Camp Zama, Japan. The cadets were there to visit the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and learn from the Soldiers as part of their Cadet Leadership Challenge, a weeklong event in which the cadets learned about the many facets of teamwork.
Zama JROTC cadets learn about Army aviation mission, take Black Hawk flight
