Zama JROTC cadets learn about Army aviation mission, take Black Hawk flight

Cadets from Zama Middle High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps battalion learn how to fasten their seatbelts as they board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter April 7 at Kastner Airfield on Camp Zama, Japan. The cadets were there to visit the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and learn from the Soldiers as part of their Cadet Leadership Challenge, a weeklong event in which the cadets learned about the many facets of teamwork.

