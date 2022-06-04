Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Enlisted Education Symposium, MCBH [Image 3 of 3]

    Senior Enlisted Education Symposium, MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Nathan Nastase, regional chief instructor, Hawaii, Expeditionary Warfare School Blended Seminar Program, Davis Defense Group Inc., speaks during the Senior Enlisted Education Symposium, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 4, 2022. The Senior Enlisted Education Symposium was conducted in order to educate on leadership styles and to prepare senior leaders for future promotions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 16:17
    Photo ID: 7132060
    VIRIN: 220406-M-VH951-1042
    Resolution: 6608x4405
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    This work, Senior Enlisted Education Symposium, MCBH [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH

