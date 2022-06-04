Senior Enlisted Education Symposium, MCBH

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Cosmas Spofford, regional director, Hawaii, College of Distance Education and Training, Marine Corps University, speaks during the Senior Enlisted Education Symposium, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 4, 2022. The Senior Enlisted Education Symposium was conducted in order to educate on leadership styles and to prepare senior leaders for future promotions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

