Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Nathan Nastase, regional chief instructor, Hawaii, Expeditionary Warfare School Blended Seminar Program, Davis Defense Group Inc., speaks during the Senior Enlisted Education Symposium, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 4, 2022. The Senior Enlisted Education Symposium was conducted in order to educate on leadership styles and to prepare senior leaders for future promotions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 16:17 Photo ID: 7132059 VIRIN: 220406-M-VH951-1032 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.06 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Enlisted Education Symposium, MCBH [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.