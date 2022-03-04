Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Porter (DDG 78) U.S. Embassy Nassau [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) U.S. Embassy Nassau

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NASSAU, The Bahamas (April 3, 2022) – Ms. Usha Pitts, the Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy Nassau, left, takes a tour of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 3. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct routine certifications and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:31
    Photo ID: 7131528
    VIRIN: 220403-N-GW139-3008
    Resolution: 5153x3681
    Size: 847.69 KB
    Location: NASSAU, BS 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) U.S. Embassy Nassau [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Porter (DDG 78) U.S. Embassy Nassau
    USS Porter (DDG 78) U.S. Embassy Nassau
    USS Porter (DDG 78) U.S. Embassy Nassau

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    Ship Tour
    USS Porter
    DDG 78
    The Bahamas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT