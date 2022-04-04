USS Porter (DDG 78) U.S. Embassy Nassau

NASSAU, The Bahamas (April 3, 2022) – Ms. Usha Pitts, the Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy Nassau, gives her opening remarks during a reception held on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 3. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct routine certifications and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

