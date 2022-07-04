100th MXS Airmen hard at work

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron make repairs on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. The Airmen work on the structural integrity of the aircraft to ensure continued operability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

