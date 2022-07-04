Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th MXS Airmen hard at work [Image 1 of 5]

    100th MXS Airmen hard at work

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cesar Vivas, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, drills a hole into a sheet of metal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. The sheet metal shop, which also includes the corrosion control section, is responsible for the structural integrity of all of RAF Mildenhall’s assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:14
    Photo ID: 7131522
    VIRIN: 220407-F-AB266-0140
    Resolution: 5720x4086
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th MXS Airmen hard at work [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th MXS Airmen hard at work
    100th MXS Airmen hard at work
    100th MXS Airmen hard at work
    100th MXS Airmen hard at work
    100th MXS Airmen hard at work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF MILDENHALL
    100 ARW
    100 MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT