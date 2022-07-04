100th MXS Airmen hard at work

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Collin Evans, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, drills a hole through sheet metal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. The sheet metal shop, which also includes the corrosion control section, is responsible for the structural integrity of all of RAF Mildenhall’s assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

