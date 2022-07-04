Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture

Naomi and Abigail Ray, who both attend Sagamidai Junior High, pose for a photo outside their home in Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan. The Ray family has three children who go to Japanese schools as a way to immerse themselves in the local culture. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 04.07.2022