Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture [Image 3 of 3]

    Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture

    JAPAN

    04.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Naomi and Abigail Ray, who both attend Sagamidai Junior High, pose for a photo outside their home in Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan. The Ray family has three children who go to Japanese schools as a way to immerse themselves in the local culture. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7130878
    VIRIN: 220407-D-VY538-715
    Resolution: 2508x1980
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture
    Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture
    Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT