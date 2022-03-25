Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture

Naomi Ray, who attends ninth grade at Sagamidai Junior High, works on an art project that highlights the favorite things of her classmates at the Japanese school near Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, March 25, 2022. Two of her siblings also attend Japanese schools as a way to immerse themselves in the local culture.

