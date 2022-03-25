Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture [Image 1 of 3]

    Military children attend Japanese schools to immerse in culture

    JAPAN

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Sgt. 1st Class Georgette Ray watches her son, Roderick Jr., who attends Sagamidai Elementary School, show off his artwork he created while attending the Japanese school near Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, March 25, 2022.

