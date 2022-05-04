Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220405-N-TT639-1058 [Image 5 of 5]

    220405-N-TT639-1058

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220405-N-TT639-1058 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Paul Hlavac, from San Diego, organizes aviation fire-fighting equipment on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 5. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 22:34
    Photo ID: 7130807
    VIRIN: 220405-N-TT639-1058
    Resolution: 1400x1000
    Size: 237.84 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220405-N-TT639-1058 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220405-N-TT639-1002
    220405-N-TT639-1043
    220405-N-TT639-1052
    220405-N-TT639-1073
    220405-N-TT639-1058

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    navy
    amphibious assault
    tripoli
    LHA 7
    USS Tripoli. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT