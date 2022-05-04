220405-N-TT639-1043 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2022) – Sgt. Johnathan Davis, from Crescent City, Calif., assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 13, cleans the canopy of an F-35B Lightning II aircraft on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 5. MAG-13 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

