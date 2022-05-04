220405-N-TT639-1073 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2022) – Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Alec Webster, from Houston, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 performs pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 5. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
