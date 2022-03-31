Tech. Sgt. Juan Calderon, 730th Air Mobility Squadron special handling NCO in charge, talks about having crucial conversations during a Project Enigma course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2022. This was the first Project Enigma course held in the Pacific Air Forces, and focused on retaining senior airmen and staff sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 19:50 Photo ID: 7130770 VIRIN: 220331-F-QX174-1032 Resolution: 5468x3645 Size: 1.79 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts first Project Enigma Class [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.