Yokota hosts first Project Enigma Class

Staff Sgt. Logan Whitehill, 374th Force Support Squadron official mail center NCO in charge, writes issues that can negatively impact individuals on a whiteboard during a Project Enigma course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2022. Project Enigma is a new course focused on developing healthy workplace relationship and retaining Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

