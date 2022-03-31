Staff Sgt. Logan Whitehill, 374th Force Support Squadron official mail center NCO in charge, writes issues that can negatively impact individuals on a whiteboard during a Project Enigma course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2022. Project Enigma is a new course focused on developing healthy workplace relationship and retaining Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7130769
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-QX174-1014
|Resolution:
|8255x4643
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts first Project Enigma Class [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS
