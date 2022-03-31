Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota hosts first Project Enigma Class [Image 1 of 2]

    Yokota hosts first Project Enigma Class

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Logan Whitehill, 374th Force Support Squadron official mail center NCO in charge, writes issues that can negatively impact individuals on a whiteboard during a Project Enigma course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2022. Project Enigma is a new course focused on developing healthy workplace relationship and retaining Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7130769
    VIRIN: 220331-F-QX174-1014
    Resolution: 8255x4643
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts first Project Enigma Class [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota hosts first Project Enigma Class
    Yokota hosts first Project Enigma Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    Project Enigma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT