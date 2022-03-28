Cannon hosts live fire training

Members of the Carlsbad Fire Department and the 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services team take a break during a live burn training exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. The training is performed with both civilian and military personnel to enhance efficiency and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

