Caleb Shell, Carlsbad Fire Department engineer, partakes in an aircraft live burn training exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. The training is performed with both civilian and military personnel to enhance efficiency and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7129786
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-LD788-1053
|Resolution:
|4560x3044
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Cannon hosts live fire training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
