Cannon hosts live fire training

Caleb Shell and Zachary Smith, Carlsbad Fire Department engineers, put out a fire during live burn training at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. Cannon invited firefighters from multiple locations to partake in the training which occurs twice a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

