    52BEB Supports Local Fire Fighters [Image 5 of 5]

    52BEB Supports Local Fire Fighters

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, inspects work on fire prevention and mitigation breaks on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 30, 2022. The 52nd Bde. Eng. Bn. entered into a partnership with the fire department to assist with fire prevention measures and provide a training opportunity for their soldiers. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Zade Koch.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 17:03
    Photo ID: 7129724
    VIRIN: 220330-A-JZ147-009
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 605.28 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52BEB Supports Local Fire Fighters [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion Assists Fort Carson Fire Department with Fire Prevention

