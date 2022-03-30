A Fort Carson Fire Department vehicle is parked at a fire prevention dig site as a soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, walks toward digging equipment on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 30, 2022. The 52nd Bde. Eng. Bn. entered into a partnership with the fire department to assist with fire prevention measures and provide a training opportunity for their soldiers. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Zade Koch.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 17:03 Photo ID: 7129721 VIRIN: 220330-A-JZ147-006 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 309.05 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52BEB Supports Local Fire Fighters [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.