A Fort Carson Fire Department vehicle is parked next to a military bulldozer from Alpha Company, 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 30, 2022. The 52nd Bde. Eng. Bn. entered into a partnership with the fire department to assist with fire prevention measures and provide a training opportunity for their soldiers. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Zade Koch.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 17:03
|Photo ID:
|7129723
|VIRIN:
|220330-A-JZ147-008
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|353.26 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52BEB Supports Local Fire Fighters [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion Assists Fort Carson Fire Department with Fire Prevention
