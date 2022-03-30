A Fort Carson Fire Department vehicle is parked next to a military bulldozer from Alpha Company, 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 30, 2022. The 52nd Bde. Eng. Bn. entered into a partnership with the fire department to assist with fire prevention measures and provide a training opportunity for their soldiers. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Zade Koch.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 17:03 Photo ID: 7129723 VIRIN: 220330-A-JZ147-008 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 353.26 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52BEB Supports Local Fire Fighters [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.