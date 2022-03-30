Wood Worker Justin West slides a DLR housed in a container into the framed plywood crate before attaching the final wall and lid so that the DLR can be transported without incurring any damage.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7128380
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-HM773-0095
|Resolution:
|1500x1067
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
