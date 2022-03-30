Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATAC [Image 3 of 5]

    ATAC

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Jim Kohler 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    Container Refurbishment Specialist Ronald Hush uses a heat gun to loosen the adhesive from old labels so the container can be reutilized to ship DLRs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:55
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATAC [Image 5 of 5], by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Norfolk

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

