Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ATAC [Image 2 of 5]

    ATAC

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Jim Kohler 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    ATAC Screener Moranda Blair uses a heat sealer to package an electrostatic sensitive item. The packaging material ensures the item does not sustain any further damage in transit to the designated overhaul point (DOP) that will repair it for re-issue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7128377
    VIRIN: 220330-N-HM773-0033
    Resolution: 1000x1500
    Size: 955.71 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATAC [Image 5 of 5], by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ATAC
    ATAC
    ATAC
    ATAC
    ATAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Norfolk

    TAGS

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT