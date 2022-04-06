Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota in full blossom

    Yokota in full blossom

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, during a training mission, April 6, 2022. The Sakura trees reached full bloom one day later than last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022
    VIRIN: 220406-F-PM645-2349
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    CV-22
    CV-22 Osprey
    Sakura
    Cherry Blossom
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

