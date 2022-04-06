Yokota in full blossom

An Air Force C-12 Huron assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, during a training mission, April 6, 2022. The Sakura trees reached full bloom one day later than last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP