    Sharing a Passion for the Iron Horse [Image 5 of 9]

    Sharing a Passion for the Iron Horse

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOHAMA, Japan (Mar. 31-Apr. 2, 2022) Douglas Knight, the regional traffic safety officer for Navy Region Japan, teaches a Basic Rider's Course (BRC) for motorcycle safety at Yokohama, North Dock. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 02:08
    Photo ID: 7128027
    VIRIN: 220402-N-PL960-0006
    Resolution: 3810x2536
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

