Sharing a Passion for the Iron Horse

"Riding is an art as well as a craft and no amount of explanation can take the place of experience."

― Theresa Wallach, 'Easy Motorcycle Riding, 1970'



On the road of life, it can be rare to find a path that allows one to pursue their passion as well as impact and even save lives. For Douglas Knight, his passion for riding motorcycles has taken him on many different roads, which ultimately led him to Yokosuka, Japan, where he serves as the Navy Region Japan Traffic and Recreational Off-Duty (ROD) Program Director.



Motorcycles have been a vital part of Knight’s life as he began riding motorcycles at the age of nineteen. His passion for riding stems from childhood when his father brought home minibikes. By the age of fourteen, Knight had his own street bike which has solidified his passion for riding two-wheeled vehicles. Riding may be in his blood, but he will attest that even the most seasoned rider can still learn.



"Before I took my first Basic Rider Course (BRC) in 1999, I thought I knew how to ride then," said Knight. "I learned that I didn't have a clue what I was doing. I was just getting on the bike and going but I had no understanding of how it works."



His journey to where he is today began with his career in the Navy. After nine years, he separated and worked in a variety of fields including as a mechanic, computer operator, video clerk, and also for Yokosuka MWR.



While Knight was on his personal journey, the Navy happened to be going through its own changes when it came to motorcycles.



"In 2004, they were averaging 25 to 30 reportable [motorcycle] collisions a year," said Knight. "A reportable collision is one that involves property damage and injuries that result in time off. Back then, Navy policy was that you could go buy and ride whatever you want."



After much reflection on policy, Navy leadership began implementing requirements for new riders. The Basic Rider's Course became mandatory, and riders were restricted from riding unless they had completed it. Among the new changes, there were safety limits established as well.



"The Navy also instituted a policy for all new riders," said Knight, "as well as anyone who couldn't prove they were prior licensed, limiting them to a 400cc maximum engine size for the first year, and you aren't allowed to ride on base unless you complete the Basic Rider Course.”



As the Navy established its new policies, the number of incidents decreased.



"Once they instituted this policy, they had zero incidents for the next three years that were considered reportable collisions," said Knight.



In 2005, Knight’s journey brought him back to the Navy to his current job where he is able to take his passion for motorcycles and impart it to others. Among his duties are instructing and facilitating the very BRC classes responsible for lowering these crash statistics.



Knight's mission now is to instill a level of knowledge and confidence for both seasoned and aspiring motorcycle riders. Seeing the results of the BRC helps to solidify the need for the program.



"It just reinforces my will to ensure that I give the best training,” said Knight. “I want everybody to succeed. I can't make you an expert rider, but my goal is to give you the tools to get there."



A program like the BRC, even with the given results, is not without challenges. Knight is scheduled to leave in April 2022 and the immediate future of the course is uncertain. Rider coaches are vital to the success of the course. These instructors are certified, seasoned motorcyclists who volunteer their time off to help run the course. Currently, there is a shortage of these instructors.



"Volunteers have other jobs and getting them to teach is not always easy," said Knight. "The Navy does it differently everywhere else. Sometimes they support the training with contracts, but those contracts go away. Sometimes they get funded sometimes they don't. When they don't, you have to rely on volunteers, so the volunteers are very important."



According to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (the organization that created the BRC) to become a rider coach one must:

• Be at least 18 years of age

• Hold a motorcycle license or endorsement

• Have a good driving record

• Have no criminal history

• Ride a registered and insured motorcycle frequently on the street

• Exercise good communication skills

• Possess a sincere desire to help others



According to an article by MotoGarage, people ride motorcycles for many reasons including passion, freedom, speed, friendship, brotherhood, and most especially fun. With these reasons in mind, it is vital to consider safety when riding, otherwise, every other reason is meaningless. No thrill is worth having if you're not around to have it. Knight, along with the Navy Region Japan Traffic and Recreational Off-Duty Program, have made it their mission to instill and empower motorcyclists with the right tools to be more capable on the road, wherever they choose to ride. For more information about the Basic Rider Course or to become a rider coach, please contact your local safety office for more information.





