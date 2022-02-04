Sharing a Passion for the Iron Horse

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Mar. 31-Apr. 2, 2022) Douglas Knight, the regional traffic safety officer for Navy Region Japan, teaches a Basic Rider's Course (BRC) for motorcycle safety at Yokohama, North Dock. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.



(U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

