Senior Airman Gavin Gonzalez, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, holds onto an AIM-9 Sidewinder during the 2021 Dedicated Crew Chief and Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 2, 2022. The weapons Airmen are inspected on dress and appearance, U.S. Air Force maintenance history and knowledge, while effectively loading missiles onto the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

