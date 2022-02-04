(From right) Senior Airman Jessica O’Dell, Senior Airman Adam Hernandez and Tech. Sgt. Branden Genovese, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, await inspection during the 2021 Dedicated Crew Chief and Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 2, 2022. The weapons Airmen are inspected on dress and appearance, U.S. Air Force maintenance history and knowledge, while effectively loading missiles onto the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

Date Taken: 04.02.2022
Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR