    Wolf Pack Dedicated Crew Chief & Load Crew Competition of 2021 [Image 6 of 14]

    Wolf Pack Dedicated Crew Chief &amp; Load Crew Competition of 2021

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Justin Nicholas, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team lead, reviews a technical order before the 2021 Dedicated Crew Chief and Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 2, 2022. The weapons Airmen are inspected on dress and appearance, U.S. Air Force maintenance history and knowledge, while effectively loading missiles onto the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 22:48
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW

