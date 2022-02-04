Staff Sgt. Justin Nicholas, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team lead, reviews a technical order before the 2021 Dedicated Crew Chief and Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 2, 2022. The weapons Airmen are inspected on dress and appearance, U.S. Air Force maintenance history and knowledge, while effectively loading missiles onto the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

