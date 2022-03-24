III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: endurance course

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group walk across a rope bridge during an endurance course at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 24, 2022. The endurance course is the culminating event of Basic Jungle Skills Course and was conducted as part of an overall Jungle Field Exercise conducted on March 21-25. During the FEX, III MIG Marines practiced their ability to conduct distributed operations in an austere environment. JWTC provides challenging terrain that is found on many of the islands in the Indo-Pacific. Mastery of this terrain contributes to III MIG’s ability to employ multiple modes of low-signature maneuver in a jungle environment; as well as developing and deploying distributed, lethal, networked and persistent capabilities to process and close kill chains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

