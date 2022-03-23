A U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. demonstrates how to conduct a hasty rappel for a Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group during jungle rappel training at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2022. The rappelling training was part of an overall Jungle Field Exercise conducted on March 21-25. During the FEX, III MIG Marines practiced their ability to conduct distributed operations in an austere environment. JWTC provides challenging terrain that is found on many of the islands in the Indo-Pacific. Mastery of this terrain contributes to III MIG’s ability to employ multiple modes of low-signature maneuver in a jungle environment; as well as developing and deploying distributed, lethal, networked and persistent capabilities to process and close kill chains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 21:11 Photo ID: 7127836 VIRIN: 220323-M-YH254-1039 Resolution: 4428x2987 Size: 3.16 MB Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: rappelling [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.