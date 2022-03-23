Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center [Image 7 of 8]

    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lydia Gordon, a combat graphics specialist, with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducts hasty rappel training at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2022. The rappelling training was part of an overall Jungle Field Exercise conducted on March 21-25. During the FEX, III MIG Marines practiced their ability to conduct distributed operations in an austere environment. JWTC provides challenging terrain that is found on many of the islands in the Indo-Pacific. Mastery of this terrain contributes to III MIG’s ability to employ multiple modes of low-signature maneuver in a jungle environment; as well as developing and deploying distributed, lethal, networked and persistent capabilities to process and close kill chains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 21:08
    Photo ID: 7127839
    VIRIN: 220323-M-YH254-1083
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: endurance course
    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: endurance course
    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: endurance course
    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: rappelling
    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: rappelling
    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: rappelling
    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center
    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Casualty Evacuation
    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    U.S. Marines
    Rappelling
    austere environment
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT